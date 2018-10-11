Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Arctic forum in Arkhangelsk attracts more than 300 participants

Business & Economy
October 11, 16:18 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Arkhangelsk will host the sixth international forum Arctic Projects: Today and Tomorrows on October 18 and 19

ARKHANGELSK, October 11. /TASS/. The sixth international forum Arctic Projects: Today and Tomorrow, which Arkhangelsk will host on October 18 and 19, will feature more than 300 delegates, representing businesses, state authorities and educational institutions, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Ikonnikov told a news conference.

Read also

A sycamore leaf in the Arctic: What Siberian scientists find in the Lena’s delta

"The Arctic Projects: Today and Tomorrow forum is different from other events: experts say it is the most effective platform to discuss projects, which continue or which are expected in the Arctic," he said. "The discussions, featuring sciences, potential contractors and clients, result in optimal forms of cooperation: companies present their plans, and contractors say what they can do."

"A separate program will focus on development of the Northern Sea Route," he continued. "We expect more than 300 participants."

The event will focus on financial aspects of doing business in the Arctic.

"A key section is devoted to financial and investment aspects of projects in the Arctic," the official said. "We need to establish stable relations with financial institutions, credit organizations. We have invited big banks, investment companies, we expect guests from the federal Ministry of Industry and Trade, who will tell the audience about measures of support for small and medium businesses."

The upcoming forum will offer a platform to present state structures, which could cooperate with businesses on Arctic projects.

"We shall have a new session, which is called State Activities in the Arctic," the regional governor’s envoy on the Arctic’s development Lev Levit said. "We want to focus on what state organizations are doing, what infrastructures they are making, what they need in order to cooperate with private businesses from the Arkhangelsk Region and from other regions."

"We have invited organizations of the federal Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Transport, Healthcare Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry," he added.

