MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian blue-chip stocks are sliding 3-5% on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday. Particularly, ordinary and preferred shares of Tatneft are going down 3.6% and 5.4%, respectively, according to the trading data.

NLMK shares have dropped 4.4%, Mechel preferred shares - 3.6%. Gazprom Neft - 3.4%, TGK-1 - 2.5%.