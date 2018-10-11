Five Russian companies make Forbes list of 500 world's best employers

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Five Russian companies have made it on the Forbes list of 500 world's best employers. The rating was published on Wednesday on the US Forbes' official website.

Research showed that the best Russian employer is the Moscow Exchange, which occupies the 117th place in the rating. Russia's oil and gas company Surgutneftegas takes the 167th place, while United Aircraft Corporation holds the 278th spot.

Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot is at the 341st position in the rating, and Lukoil energy corporation occupies the 450th place.

The rating was based on analysis of over 430,000 questionnaires filled out by employees of different companies. They were asked to rate their employer and elaborate on whether they would recommend to their friends or family members to work for that company.

The first place was taken by the Alphabet Inc. international conglomerate and a parent company of Google. Technology giant Microsoft takes the second place, followed by Apple in the third place.