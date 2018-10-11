Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five Russian companies make Forbes list of 500 world's best employers

Business & Economy
October 11, 7:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The best Russian employer is the Moscow Exchange, which occupies the 117th place in the rating

Share
1 pages in this article
Moscow Exchange

Moscow Exchange

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Five Russian companies have made it on the Forbes list of 500 world's best employers. The rating was published on Wednesday on the US Forbes' official website.

Research showed that the best Russian employer is the Moscow Exchange, which occupies the 117th place in the rating. Russia's oil and gas company Surgutneftegas takes the 167th place, while United Aircraft Corporation holds the 278th spot.

Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot is at the 341st position in the rating, and Lukoil energy corporation occupies the 450th place.

The rating was based on analysis of over 430,000 questionnaires filled out by employees of different companies. They were asked to rate their employer and elaborate on whether they would recommend to their friends or family members to work for that company.

The first place was taken by the Alphabet Inc. international conglomerate and a parent company of Google. Technology giant Microsoft takes the second place, followed by Apple in the third place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Five Russian companies make Forbes list of 500 world's best employers
2
Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome
3
West’s cyberattack charges against Russia are all-out campaign, says Foreign Ministry
4
Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills
5
Powerful earthquake rocks Kuril Islands
6
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
7
Diplomat: MI5 authorizing agents to kill abroad transforms UK into ‘Evil Empire’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT