Russia, Israel finalize work towards agreement on adoptions, says deputy PM

Business & Economy
October 09, 19:03 UTC+3 JERUSALEM

The results of the bilateral commission for trade and economic cooperation listed the development of the customs Green Corridor and the implementation of the agreement on mutual pension payment

JERUSALEM, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and Israel have arrived at final arrangements within the framework of an agreement of adoptions of Russian children, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said after a session of the Russian-Israeli commission for trade and economic cooperation on Tuesday.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the importance of these arrangements. "We hope the text will be finalized shortly," he said without giving the concrete timeframe.

According to Akimov, the two countries saw eye-to-eye on major aspects of the agreement. Among other important results of the session, he listed the development of the customs Green Corridor and the implementation of the agreement on mutual payment of pensions.

Talks on signing an agreement with Israel on adoptions of Russian children have continued since 2016. Early this year, Israel’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Gary Koren said in an interview with TASS that it could be signed in the first quarter of 2018.

