Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government to take measures limiting oil products price hike

Business & Economy
October 09, 17:22 UTC+3

The Russian leader noted that it is important to keep prices for fuel and lubricants

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey NikolskyTASS

GEORGIEVSKAYA VILLAGE, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government will continue taking measures to restrict the oil products price hike, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during the conversation with employees of Rassvet agricultural company.

"The government has undertaken required measures and steps, holds prices, and will take necessary measures to hold further on. We understand and see this," Putin said. "Ironically, all that is related to growing oil prices," he added.

The Russian government has additionally allocated 5 bln rubles ($74.8 mln) this year for fuel and lubricants purchases by domestic farms, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev added in his turn. 3.5 bln rubles ($52.4 mln) have already been delivered to target users, Putin noted.

It is important to keep prices for fuel and lubricants, the head of state added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
2
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
3
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
4
Engineer with Russian-Indian joint venture arrested on espionage charges
5
Russia sees attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq, warns diplomat
6
Gas supplies via Turkish stream might start from 2020
7
Russia, Japan navy commanders discuss security in Asia Pacific
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT