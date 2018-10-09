Russian government to take measures limiting oil products price hike

GEORGIEVSKAYA VILLAGE, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government will continue taking measures to restrict the oil products price hike, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during the conversation with employees of Rassvet agricultural company.

"The government has undertaken required measures and steps, holds prices, and will take necessary measures to hold further on. We understand and see this," Putin said. "Ironically, all that is related to growing oil prices," he added.

The Russian government has additionally allocated 5 bln rubles ($74.8 mln) this year for fuel and lubricants purchases by domestic farms, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev added in his turn. 3.5 bln rubles ($52.4 mln) have already been delivered to target users, Putin noted.

It is important to keep prices for fuel and lubricants, the head of state added.