Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gas supplies via Turkish stream might start from 2020

Business & Economy
October 09, 13:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian minister of energy noted that Bulgaria and Austria are priority directions for pipeline supplies

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, архив

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Implementation of the Turkish Stream is on schedule - gas supplies via the pipeline might begin on January 1, 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"As for the Turkish Stream, its construction is carried out according to the approved plans. As you know, intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Turkey, a road map was approved and everything is on schedule, By January 1, 2020, it will be possible to supply gas via the Turkish stream using two lines," Novak said.

At the same time, he added that Bulgaria and Austria are the priority directions for deliveries through the Turkish Stream. "Continuing one line should ensure gas supplies to the south-eastern part of Europe, to those countries that need gas. There are different route options. There is an option for Greece and Italy, there are options for gas supplies through Turkey to Bulgaria, then Serbia, Hungary and Austria ... Currently the gas transportation infrastructure is expanding in these countries. Today, Bulgaria and Austria are surely priority directions for us," the Minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Turkish Stream
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will fight against attempts to hinder it in world politics and economy — Medvedev
2
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
3
Medvedev approves draft agreement on Defense Ministry representative office in CAR
4
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
5
IMF upgrades forecast for Russia's growth to 1.8% in 2019
6
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
7
Constantinople Patriarchate’s Holy Synod begins meeting in Istanbul
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT