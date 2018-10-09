Gas supplies via Turkish stream might start from 2020

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Implementation of the Turkish Stream is on schedule - gas supplies via the pipeline might begin on January 1, 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"As for the Turkish Stream, its construction is carried out according to the approved plans. As you know, intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Turkey, a road map was approved and everything is on schedule, By January 1, 2020, it will be possible to supply gas via the Turkish stream using two lines," Novak said.

At the same time, he added that Bulgaria and Austria are the priority directions for deliveries through the Turkish Stream. "Continuing one line should ensure gas supplies to the south-eastern part of Europe, to those countries that need gas. There are different route options. There is an option for Greece and Italy, there are options for gas supplies through Turkey to Bulgaria, then Serbia, Hungary and Austria ... Currently the gas transportation infrastructure is expanding in these countries. Today, Bulgaria and Austria are surely priority directions for us," the Minister added.