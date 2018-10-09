RDIF, Alibaba and partners to apply to FAS to establish JV in coming months

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Alibaba and partners in the coming months will file an application with the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to set up a joint venture, Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with TASS.

"In the next few months, RDIF with partners are planning to finalize this historic agreement, which will lead to the creation of Russia's largest player in the e-commerce market. After that, the partners will file a petition to the FAS," he said.