Netanyahu, Russian deputy PM to meet at bilateral intergovernmental commission’s session

Business & Economy
October 09, 12:16 UTC+3 JERUSALEUM
JERUSALEUM, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Tuesday at the session of a bilateral commission for trade and economic cooperation, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection Ze'ev Elkin said.

The minister addressed a two-day meeting of the 15th Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation in Israel, which opened on Monday. "We [the meeting’s participants] will have to leave you now as we will meet with the prime minister," Elkin said.

According to the minister, the leaders of Russia and Israel often meet and hold an intense and fruitful dialogue. "All of us are working hard to develop cooperation," he noted.

Show more
