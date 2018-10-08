Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Arctic settlement’s renovation due to finish by yearend

Business & Economy
October 08, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The trilateral project of Nornickel, the Taimyr Region and the Yenisei United Bank envisages the renovation of Tukhard settlement in precarious condition

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. All facilities in Taimyr’s Tukhard settlement will be renovated by December, Nornickel’s press service told TASS on Monday.

The renovation is a trilateral project of Nornickel, the Taimyr Region and the Yenisei United Bank.

"By early October, we have drilled the ground and installed basement’s screw piles for 27 apartment houses (54 flats)," the company said. "In eight houses, we have put up the walls, ceilings, roofs, windows and doors (thus having closed the heat circuit)."

"We continue construction of the club, a school and a kindergarten, an administrative office, the police station, the post office, and a diesel power plant and a heating station," the company continued. "<…> According to the plan, all the facilities will be built to wait till the settlement launches the heating system in summer, 2019."

As the air temperatures are getting lower, the soil will be suitable for heavy vehicles to begin installing equipment for electric, heating and water systems there.

Outdated Tukhard

Practically every house in the settlement is outdated and worn out. Besides, the nomadic people have to live in unsuitable buildings, which used to be built there as temporary housing for geologists.

The North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples used to settle near Nornickel’s production facilities due to accessible infrastructures.

TASS wrote earlier, that investments in Tukhard’s renovation would make about 300 million rubles ($4.5 million). The money came from Nornickel, the local budget and the Yenisei United Bank. The settlement’s current population is about 800 people.

Topics
Arctic today
