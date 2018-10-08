Nornickel supports indigenous peoples in Krasnoyarsk Region

TASS, October 8. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) invested more than 500 million rubles ($7.5 million) over eight years in support for low-numbered indigenous peoples living in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the company’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The company’s investments between 2010 and 2018 have made about 514.46 million rubles, where in 2018 the company has invested 36.46 million rubles ($545,000)," Nornickel said.

The company’s Polar Branch organizes an annual competition among social projects, which is dubbed the World of New Opportunities, as well as various holidays; it organizes helicopter flights to deliver charity cargo, finances congresses of the indigenous peoples’ associations, buys equipment for schools and hospitals in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

According to the press service, in 2019 the company will continue financing events, supporting development of the regions, where the North’s low-numbered indigenous people live.

"The key projects for the coming year would be participation in celebrations of the Day of Reindeer Farmers, the Day of Fishermen, in charity events based on requests from Taimyr’s districts, in implementation of special projects," the company said. "We shall also organize special flights to deliver charity cargo."

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s leading producer of nickel and palladium, a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium.