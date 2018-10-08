Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Audit Chamber chief says ‘shameful to have such poverty’ under current per capita GDP

October 08, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s current level of poverty is "shameful" given the nation’s current per capita GDP, says the Audit Chamber chief

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s current level of poverty is "shameful" given the nation’s current per capita GDP, Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said on Monday.

"I would applaud this rather bold plan to reduce poverty that has been put into place in the forecast. This goal and these objectives for the budget do exist, and I think this is very positive. I have said before that it is shameful to have such poverty as we do in our country at our level of per capita GDP," he stated.

