Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment

Business & Economy
October 08, 9:27 UTC+3 CHITA

Energy specialists upgraded anti-emergency power supply infrastructure on a 900-km long segment of the Trans-Siberian Railway

CHITA, October 8. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian grid company FGC UES upgraded anti-emergency power supply infrastructure on a 900-km long segment of the Trans-Siberian Railway, press service of FGC UES branch reports on Monday.

"FGC UES upgraded power supply infrastructure on the Trans-Siberian Railway segment in the Irkutsk Region, the Republic of Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Region. New relay protection and automatic control equipment was mounted on 14 railway substation, supporting reliable operation of 24 high-voltage traction transit lines operated by FGC UES. The company invested 182 mln rubles ($2.7 mln) into the project," the press service says.

New generation relay protection and automatic controls trip a damaged section of a power network at breakneck speed in case of process violations, mitigating the possibility of systemic accidents, the company notes. Energy specialists are able to identify and cure failures in operations of power transmission lines as soon as possible owing to a built-in function for accurate identification of damaged points.

"High-frequency equipment of the Russian make based in microprocessor elements is installed instead of the obsolete equipment for transmission of signals of emergency controls and relay protection. This equipment is distinguished by higher noise resistance and improved performance," the press service says.

Development of the external power supply system for the Trans-Siberian and the Baikal-Amur Railways is a priority area for operations of FGC UES in Siberia and the Far East. The company is building new substations and power transmission lines in addition to upgrading operating power installations. The energy company plans to commission over 4,200 km of power transmission lines and about 4,000 MVA of transformer capacity. The total cost of projects is 105 bln rubles ($1.6 bln).

