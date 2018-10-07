Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Wine consumption may grow twofold in Russia by 2030 - Union of Wine-Makers

Business & Economy
October 07, 5:43 UTC+3 ABRAU-DYURSO

Among other goals of the branch is to achieve grape harvest of 3 mln tonnes and wine production of 210 mln decaliters by 2030

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

ABRAU-DYURSO, October 7. /TASS/. Consumption of wine in Russia can grow more than twofold by 2030 and total 250 mln decaliters per year, the Russian Union of Viticulturists and Wine-Makers said in its pre-reads for the Russian Summit of Wine-Makers.

Domestic wine consumption can increase to 84 mln decaliters and consumption of imported wine can drop to 33 mln decaliters as of 2018 year-end, the Union said.

"Tasks [of the sector [are highly ambitious, for example, to reach the vineyards area of 350 hectares," President of the Union Leonid Popovich said at the summit.

Among other goals of the branch is to achieve grape harvest of 3 mln tonnes and wine production of 210 mln decaliters by 2030. 560,000 tonnes of grapes can be harvested this year vs. 538,000 tonnes a year earlier. 32 mln decaliters of wine can be produced, the Union forecasts.

"The key objective is to achieve common understanding that Russia is a wine-making power, a leading producer. We rank fifth across the globe by consumption in absolute terms. The task is to be fifth by production," Popovich said.

