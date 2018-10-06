Russian businessman Vekselberg plans to complete evaluation of T Plus by yearend

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The evaluation of T Plus may be completed by the end of 2018, owner of Renova group of companies Viktor Vekselberg said on Saturday.

"In the near future," he said when asked when the evaluation of assets would be completed, adding that he hopes it would be done by the end of this year.

According to Vekselberg, the companies have not yet started negotiations on merging T Plus and Gazprom Energoholding. "Currently the issue is (under discussion), it is a matter of assets," he said.

Earlier reports said that Tsentrenergoholding (part of Gazprom Energoholding Group) has requested an assessment of the market value of its assets, as well as the assets of T Plus Group, which is part of Renova.

In May, Vekselberg said that Renova Group had resumed the negotiations with Gazprom Energoholding on the merger with T Plus.

Renova Group owns and manages assets in metallurgical, mining, chemical, construction, transport, energy, telecommunications, high-tech engineering, housing and communal services and financial sector in Russia and abroad.