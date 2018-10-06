Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukraine’s underground gas reserves amount to 16.3 bcm

Business & Economy
October 06, 12:31 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian gas storages are filled by 52%

KIEV, October 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s underground gas reserves exceed 16 bln cubic meters, which is sufficient for the upcoming heating season, the country’s gas transport system operator Ukrtransgaz said in a statement on Saturday.

"The volume of gas injected in underground gas storage facilities amounted to 16.332 bln cubic meters of gas as of October 4. A total of 18.63 mln cubic meters of gas were piped in, and 0.01 bln cubic meters of gas were piped out over 24 hours," the company said.

Ukrainian gas storages are filled by 52%, the statement added.

Chief Operating Officer of Ukraine’s Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko said on September 25 that around 16 bln cubic meters of natural gas stored in the country’s underground facilities are enough for passing the new heating season. He also suggested that the volume of gas might be sufficient for forming "a substantial (gas) reserve" after the winter period.

