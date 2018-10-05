Moldovan president says asked Russia to lift customs duties on range of Moldovan goods

CHISINAU, October 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he has asked Russia to lift customs duties on Moldova’s key exports.

He told the RTR Moldova television channel he had sent a letter to this effect to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and president’s special envoy for trade and economic relations with Moldova Dmitry Kozak. "I have sent a letter asking to look at lifting customs taxes on five types of commodity. They are fruits and vegetables, canned foods, and wines," he said.

These goods used to be Moldova’s key exports to Russia but due to Russia’s customs duties that were imposed in 2014 they have lost their competitive advantages, Dodon noted.

Trade between the two countries shrank in 2014 after Moldova’s government signed an association and free trade zone agreement with the European Union and Russia, in a bid to avoid re-export of European-made goods imposed import duties on Moldovan exports. Apart from that, Russia imposed a temporary ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Moldova because of gaps in safety standards. Since 2016, however, Russia’s veterinary and phytosantitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has been gradually unblocking exports of Moldovan farming products.

The Moldovan president noted earlier that his country had lost its traditional positions on the Russian market but failed to find a worthy substitution for that in the European Union.