Russia to build six nuclear power units at a new site in India

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom will build six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India, the corporation said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, on the sidelines of the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi, the two countries signed a document for cooperation in implementation of new nuclear power projects, Rosatom said.

"The two countries intent to develop the project of six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India, further enhance cooperation in the third countries and in new perspective nuclear technologies along with joint construction of nuclear power plants," the statement said.

According to the document, for the new nuclear project in India Russia will offer the reference evolutionary VVER generation "3+" technical solutions and will increase the level of Indian industry’s involvement and localization.

The new orders for construction in India will significantly increase level of equipment production on local sites in India as part of the "Make in India" policy, as well as optimize timing and cost of the project execution, Rosatom said.