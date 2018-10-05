Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to build six nuclear power units at a new site in India

Business & Economy
October 05, 18:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Within this, Russia is to offer the reference evolutionary VVER generation "3+" technical solution

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom will build six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India, the corporation said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, on the sidelines of the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi, the two countries signed a document for cooperation in implementation of new nuclear power projects, Rosatom said.

"The two countries intent to develop the project of six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India, further enhance cooperation in the third countries and in new perspective nuclear technologies along with joint construction of nuclear power plants," the statement said.

According to the document, for the new nuclear project in India Russia will offer the reference evolutionary VVER generation "3+" technical solutions and will increase the level of Indian industry’s involvement and localization.

The new orders for construction in India will significantly increase level of equipment production on local sites in India as part of the "Make in India" policy, as well as optimize timing and cost of the project execution, Rosatom said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
3
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
4
Russia to build six nuclear power units at a new site in India
5
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
6
Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected
7
Putin, Indian PM discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT