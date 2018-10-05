Putin hopes to eliminate customs barriers between Russia and India in several areas

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that work on eliminating barriers to the movement of goods between Russia and India will be completed, he said on Friday at the Russian-Indian business forum.

"We agreed that the governments of Russia and India will continue to work together to eliminate the remaining customs and administrative barriers to the mutual movement of goods, services and capital. As far as I know, at the level of specialized ministries this topic was discussed today, the work is under way in five areas. I hope it will be completed," said the head of state.

According to Putin, preparation of an agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and India will also contribute to the elimination of barriers.