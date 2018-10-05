Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin hopes to intensify cooperation between Russian and Indian businessmen

Business & Economy
October 05, 15:13 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

Vladimir Putin hopes that companies in Russia and India will expand cooperation

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that companies in Russia and India will expand interaction.

Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected

"We hope that Indian business circles will take full advantage of the opportunities that are opening up on the Russian market. In turn, we support the desire of Russian companies to work more actively in India," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian-Indian business forum.

Putin added that Moscow "will contribute in every way to implementation of the plan of the Prime Minister of India within his program ‘Make in India.’" "We talked about it today in relation to a variety of industries, including military-technical cooperation," Putin said.

Putin said he is confident that "such close cooperation between business communities and further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relations is in fundamental interests of the two countries.".

Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
