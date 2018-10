NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Final transfer of the second unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to the Indian side is planned by the year-end, Chief Executive of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Friday.

"We plan to do it by the year-end. This is for the permanent service already. It is now in warranty service and we perform its final adjustment during these tests," the top manager said.