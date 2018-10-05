Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges India to join Russia’s energy projects in Arctic region

Business & Economy
October 05, 14:47 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

Russia will welcome the participation of Indian companies in the implementation of large energy projects in the Arctic region

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will welcome the participation of Indian companies in the implementation of large energy projects in the Arctic region, President Vladimir Putin said at the closing session of the Russian-Indian business forum.

Read also

Defense chief warns clash of national interests in Arctic may trigger conflicts

"Our country has been and will be a reliable energy supplier for the Indian economy," the Russian leader said.

He noted that joint projects in the field of supplies of liquefied natural gas are becoming of a strategic importance.

"The Prime Minister (of India) and I discussed this today: we will welcome it, if Indian partners join the work in the Arctic. This is a very promising, long-term work, very serious, designed for decades ahead, with good investments and good returns," the Russian President said. He stressed that, given the climate change, "the possibilities of using the Northern Sea Route are increasing." In this respect, Putin recalled that Russia has been building a fleet that will ensure "reliable supplies of liquefied natural gas to the global market."

The Northern Sea Route - is the main sea route in the Russian Arctic. The Russian ministry of transport forecasts cargo turnover along the Northern Sea Route by 2020 will grow tenfold to 65 million tonnes a year. The Route crosses seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian and Chukotka) and partially the Pacific Ocean (the Bering Sea). The Northern Sea Route from the Kara Gate to the Providence Bay is about 5,600km long. The distance between St. Petersburg to Vladivostok along the Northern Sea Route is more than 14,000 km, while the distance vessels have to cover by the Suez Canal is more than 23,000 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
3
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
4
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
5
Russia to continue talks with India on supply of frigates
6
Press review: EU, US stricken with ‘hacker’ mania and Indian market seeks Russian capital
7
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT