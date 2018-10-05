Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has started exporting locally-produced solar panels, First Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week on Friday, adding that first batches have already been supplied to Europe.

"Export supplies have been started already, particularly from the Novocheboksarsk plant to Europe," he said.

Russia is currently implementing a program in support of renewable energy planned until 2024. Texler said earlier that the extension of the program would also help power engineering companies, particularly to launch equipment exports to international markets.

The official considers it necessary to make sure that solar panels and wind-driven electric power stations produced in Russia become an out-bound product highly-demanded in the world.

