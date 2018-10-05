Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe

Business & Economy
October 05, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is currently implementing a program in support of renewable energy planned until 2024

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has started exporting locally-produced solar panels, First Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week on Friday, adding that first batches have already been supplied to Europe.

"Export supplies have been started already, particularly from the Novocheboksarsk plant to Europe," he said.

Read also

First traffic lights on solar batteries installed in Moscow

Russia is currently implementing a program in support of renewable energy planned until 2024. Texler said earlier that the extension of the program would also help power engineering companies, particularly to launch equipment exports to international markets.

The official considers it necessary to make sure that solar panels and wind-driven electric power stations produced in Russia become an out-bound product highly-demanded in the world.

Russian Energy Week 2018 is taking place in Moscow’s Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ from 3 to 6 October. Its top goal is to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in the energy sector. The forum serves as a platform for discussing the main challenges faced by the energy sector and topical problems involving the development of gas, oil, coal industries, petrochemistry, electricity, and energy conservation and increased energy efficiency, as well as best available solutions. TASS news agency is the information partner of Russian Energy Week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
3
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
4
Russia, India to continue joint military drills
5
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
6
Russian, Japanese top security officials discuss situation in Asia-Pacific
7
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT