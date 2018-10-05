First Russian-Indian economic forum to be held in St. Petersburg

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. The first Russian-Indian economic forum will be held in St. Petersburg in November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told journalists on Friday.

"Today a new strategy of trade and economic cooperation will be presented. It was decided to hold the first Russian-Indian economic forum in St. Petersburg in November," he said.

Speaking about the contracts that are to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi, he noted that high readiness was reached for some of them.