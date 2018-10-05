Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First Russian-Indian economic forum to be held in St. Petersburg

Business & Economy
October 05, 9:59 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The economic forum in St. Petersburg will be held in November

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. The first Russian-Indian economic forum will be held in St. Petersburg in November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told journalists on Friday.

"Today a new strategy of trade and economic cooperation will be presented. It was decided to hold the first Russian-Indian economic forum in St. Petersburg in November," he said.

Speaking about the contracts that are to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi, he noted that high readiness was reached for some of them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
2
Putin and Modi begin talks in New Delhi
3
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
4
New US accusations do not hinder Putin-Modi talks, says Kremlin
5
Russian rail monopoly plans to sell carriages, equipment to India
6
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
7
First Russian-Indian economic forum to be held in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT