Russian rail monopoly plans to sell carriages, equipment to India

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian rail monopoly RZD plans to sell rail carriages to India, RZD First Deputy Director General Alexander Misharin told reporters on Friday.

He said the first batch would amount to approximately 100 rail carriages.

According to the official, as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, RZD also plans to sign a cooperation agreement, envisaging the use of Russian rail traffic management technologies and equipment by Indian railways.

"Today we plan further development, the signing of a cooperation agreement that envisages the introduction of Russian technologies, first of all in rail traffic management, security systems, as well as introduction and use of equipment," he said.

According to the official, RZD is already engaged in modernizing a railway section in India.

The agreement also envisages the delivery of equipment for servicing trains and rail traffic.

RZD and Indian Railways also plan joint training of personnel, student exchanges and joint scientific projects.