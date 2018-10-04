Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gazprom, Shell signed agreement on development of technical concept for Baltic LNG

Business & Economy
October 04, 18:14 UTC+3

The Baltic LNG is expected to be commissioned in 2022-2023

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Gazprom and Shell inked a framework agreement on the technical concept of the Baltic LNG, TASS reports from the scene on Thursday.

The document was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Executive Committee Member of Royal Dutch Shell Maarten Wetselaar.

The Baltic LNG is the plant to be located in the area of Ust-Luga seaport on the Baltic Sea. Countries of the Atlantic region, Middle East, South Asia and small-capacity LNG markets in Baltic and North Seas regions are viewed as target markets for LNG produced at the plant.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2022-2023 but the timeframe can be reconsidered after preparation of the design package, Gazprom said earlier.

