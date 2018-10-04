Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says

Business & Economy
October 04, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry's spokeswoman said that Washington was looking for scapegoats

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Washington’s actions being taken in relation to Beijing are unworthy of a great power status the United States is contending, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

"Washington’s actions addressed to China are depressing and unworthy of a great power status Washington is contending," Zakharova said. "This concerns the trade war the United States has unleashed against China and the latest claims about cyberattacks."

About US Vice-President Michael Pence’s speculations over China’s alleged attempts to meddle in the US election process, Zakharova said Washington was looking for scapegoats.

Read also
US President Donald Trump

US introduces 10% duties on imports from China for $200 bln from September 24

"Whereas before they acted within their domestic space and indulged in fault-finding there, now apparently for the sake of greater scale they have decided to set eyes on the international community," she said. "They need no end of fall guys to whom all failures can be attributed."

"It is a very handy tool for it requires no proof," Zakharova said.

On September 24, the United States enforced 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. The White House warned that as of January 1, 2019 the tariffs would go up to 25%. Also, President Donald Trump declared the intention to start a third phase of restrictive measures and, should Beijing retaliate, to apply extra tariffs to $267 billion worth of Chinese goods.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat calls Netherlands’ ‘Russian cyber attack’ allegations ‘spy mania’ syndrome
2
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
3
Dutch Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over OPCW 'hacker attack'
4
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea
5
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
6
Kiev's actions ruin relations between Ukraine and Hungary, Budapest says
7
US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT