US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Washington’s actions being taken in relation to Beijing are unworthy of a great power status the United States is contending, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

"Washington’s actions addressed to China are depressing and unworthy of a great power status Washington is contending," Zakharova said. "This concerns the trade war the United States has unleashed against China and the latest claims about cyberattacks."

About US Vice-President Michael Pence’s speculations over China’s alleged attempts to meddle in the US election process, Zakharova said Washington was looking for scapegoats.

"Whereas before they acted within their domestic space and indulged in fault-finding there, now apparently for the sake of greater scale they have decided to set eyes on the international community," she said. "They need no end of fall guys to whom all failures can be attributed."

"It is a very handy tool for it requires no proof," Zakharova said.

On September 24, the United States enforced 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. The White House warned that as of January 1, 2019 the tariffs would go up to 25%. Also, President Donald Trump declared the intention to start a third phase of restrictive measures and, should Beijing retaliate, to apply extra tariffs to $267 billion worth of Chinese goods.