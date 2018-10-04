Russia works on visa-free regime with Caribbean countries

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is preparing an agreement on the mutual exchange of visa requirements with the Caribbean states, said Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Latin American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in his speech at an expert discussion in the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Russia already signed an agreement on the mutual abolishment of visas with 24 out of 33 Latin American states, he said. "We will continue this work. We’ve got whole South America visa-free, along with almost all Central America, and we are working on the Caribbean states now," the diplomat said.