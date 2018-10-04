Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia works on visa-free regime with Caribbean countries

Business & Economy
October 04, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia already signed an agreement on the mutual abolishment of visas with 24 out of 33 Latin American states

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is preparing an agreement on the mutual exchange of visa requirements with the Caribbean states, said Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Latin American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in his speech at an expert discussion in the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Russia already signed an agreement on the mutual abolishment of visas with 24 out of 33 Latin American states, he said. "We will continue this work. We’ve got whole South America visa-free, along with almost all Central America, and we are working on the Caribbean states now," the diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister
2
Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU
3
US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says
4
Moscow to respond to NATO’s increased presence in Norway
5
Diplomat slams detention of Russian national in Oslo as blackmail
6
Moscow maintains US intelligence behind Russian embassy’s data leaks
7
Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT