OMV allocates over 500 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Austrian OMV has already provided more than 500 mln euro to finance construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, 50 km of the gas pipeline have already been constructed, Head of OMV Rainer Seele told reporters on Thursday.

"OMV has already allocated 500 mln euro to finance the project and we are ready to continue financing the construction," he said.

According to Seele, around 50 km of the sea section of the gas pipeline in Finland and Germany have already been constructed.