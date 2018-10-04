Russian Politics & Diplomacy
OMV allocates over 500 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2

October 04, 12:23 UTC+3

The company exressed its readiness to continue financing the construction

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Austrian OMV has already provided more than 500 mln euro to finance construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, 50 km of the gas pipeline have already been constructed, Head of OMV Rainer Seele told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

European partners in Nord Stream 2 project support its implementation — Kurz

"OMV has already allocated 500 mln euro to finance the project and we are ready to continue financing the construction," he said.

According to Seele, around 50 km of the sea section of the gas pipeline in Finland and Germany have already been constructed.

