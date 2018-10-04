Japanese business envoys eye wind energy, waste management projects on Shikotan Island

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 4. /TASS/. On Thursday, a Japanese delegation arrived on a one-day visit to Shikotan Island, part of the South Kurils, a source in the Sakhalin Region’s Economic Development Ministry told TASS.

On October 2, a delegation of Japanese businessmen, officials from state agencies and local administration bodies set out on a visit to the South Kuril Islands in order to discuss specific joint economic projects with Russia that will be implemented in the region. On Tuesday, the delegation’s members visited the Kunashir island and moved to the Iturup island on Wednesday. The 61-member delegation is headed by Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa.

"The delegation arrived in the port of Krabozavodskoye on the Shikotan island in the morning. Delegation members inspected a possible site for wind energy facilities in the Krabovaya Bay area, they also had a look at the Dimitrov Bay and a possible site for waste management facilities. Expert consultations on wind energy issues were held in the afternoon," the source in the regional Economic Development Ministry said, adding that that the Japanese delegation planned to depart for the Kunashir island on Thursday night.

South Kuril Islands issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

The two countries have been holding consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. The two countries consider joint economic activities to be an important step towards signing a peace treaty. However, Tokyo and Moscow have different views on ways to implement such projects. Russia believes that it should be done in compliance with Russian laws, while Japan suggests establishing some "special system" for the South Kuril Islands.