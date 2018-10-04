Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin estimates 2018 gas deliveries to Europe at 200 billion cubic meters

Business & Economy
October 04, 1:34 UTC+3

Putin concluded that both Russia and Europe are interested in implementing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin estimates 2018 gas deliveries to Europe at 200 billion cubic meters.

"This year, we will have sold 200 billion [cubic meters of gas] to Europe," Putin said at a joint press conference after talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Russian president noted that European countries will inevitably consume Russian gas because "other options are more costly and will reduce the overall competitiveness of European economy."

Read also

Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

Putin concluded that both Russia and Europe are interested in implementing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, especially now when European consumers' demands are growing. "What will happen next? Will Europe buy gas which is 30% more expensive, including from the USA? They can, of course, but it is not smart, you know? This would be squandering and reducing their own competitiveness in the world," he noted.

The Russian leader underscored that such projects as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be implemented in the interests of the global economy.

Russia welcomes the position of Austria supporting implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Putin continued. "[Austria’s] OMV is also participating in construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system. The Russian side welcomes Austria’s position in support of this project, having significant importance for the whole European continent," he said.

The Russian president noted "fruitful cooperation between Russia and Austria in the energy sphere." "Our country provides smooth supplies of energy resources to Austria and by transit over its territory to other European countries. This is one of key points in our interaction," Putin added.

The Russian leader said he hopes Europe will be able to defend its participation in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Bulgaria refused to participate [in the South Stream gas pipeline project] under outside pressure. Now they regret it and want to have our gas delivered through the TurkStream gas pipeline. No one would want all European countries to look like Bulgaria, to show such weakness and inability to defend their own interests," he said.

"Bulgarian colleagues used to assure us that no matter what, they will fight for the South Stream until the end because the project is in line with their naitonal interests. The project boosts their status as a transit coutry for gas to Europe, for around 400 million euros per year, just because the pipeline goes through their territory," the Russian president reminded. He added that the project would have also created several thousand jobs.

Read also

Construction of Nord Stream 2 offshore segment starts in Finland

"I want to assure you that Russia has always been and will always remain the most reliable supplier, especially because the pipeline goes directly from the place of gas extraction in Yamal, in Siberia," Putin stressed adding that such system has no transit risks.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. The total cost of the pipeline is estimates at 9.5 bln euros.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Nord Stream South Stream Energy security
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
3
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria
4
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
5
Rosenergoatom loads nuclear fuel on first floating power plant
6
Russia and China eye building joint lunar station
7
Putin estimates 2018 gas deliveries to Europe at 200 billion cubic meters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT