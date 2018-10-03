Russia welcomes position of Austria supporting Nord Stream 2

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the position of Austria supporting implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"[The Austria’s] OMV is also participating in construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system. The Russian side welcomes the Austria’s position in support of this project, having significant importance for the whole European continent," Putin said.

The Russian gas holding Gazprom and the Austrian oil and gas company OMV signed a principal agreement on assets sale.

On Wednesday, the document was signed by Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and OMV CEO Rainer Seele after talks between Putin and Kurz.

Gazprom and OMV made an agreement to extent long-term contracts of gas supply to Austria by 2040, the Russian President said in a comment on the deal.

"The newly signed agreement on engagement of OMV in development of the Urengoy oil and gas condensate field confirms the strategic nature of the partnership of this company with Gazprom," Putin said.

It was reported earlier OMV plans to complete the asset swap process with Gazprom by 2018 year-end.