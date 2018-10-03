Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian gov't will incentivize partners to make payments in national currencies — minister

Business & Economy
October 03, 21:20 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian government will incentivize partners to make a transition to ruble payments, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday on the air with Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

"We will undertake measures now to incentivize settlements of our partners in rubles, make tax credits, speak about accelerated refund of currency revenues, VAT refund in export supplies, and will create incentives to make a transition to payments in national currency," Siluanov said.

The de-dollarization plan for the Russian economy does not apply to currency held at deposits with Russian banks, the official said. "We do not speak about the situation with dollars kept at accounts with banks. Citizens having such currency accounts should absolutely calmly respond to all our proposals on settlements under foreign trade contracts because nobody is going to exclude dollar circulation, nobody is going to make mandatory conversion of dollar savings into rubles or something else," he added.

