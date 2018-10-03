Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia eyes new opportunities to increase electricity exports — Putin

Business & Economy
October 03, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Experts say that the global electricity consumption will double by 2040

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia sees new opportunities to increase its exports of electricity in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

He referred to the forecast of experts saying that the global electricity consumption will double by 2040.

"In the next 20 years, they forecast an accelerated growth in global demand for electricity. Experts believe that by 2040 its consumption will double. At the same time the demand for primary energy - oil, coal, gas, and other sources - will grow by about 30%. Such trends open up the possibility of increasing exports of electricity, "he said.

The President noted that Russia will continue a large-scale upgrade of its capacities of thermal power generation and intends to introduce digital solutions in the power grid sector.

