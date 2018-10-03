Tourists from 41 countries visit Russian Arctic National Park during summer season

ARKHANGELSK, October 3. /TASS/. Tourists from 41 countries visited the Russian Arctic National Park during summer in 2018, the park’s press service told TASS.

In summer, 2017, the park registered visitors from 36 countries.

"In summer, 2018, visitors from 41 countries traveled to the Russian Arctic National Park," the press service said. "The park welcomed for the first time tourists from Argentina, Salvador, Serbia, Thailand and Nigeria."

Every third visitor came from China (33%), tourists from Germany and Switzerland made 13% of visitors, and tourists from the U.S. - 12%. The share of tourists from Russia was 8%. The biggest interest in the Russian Arctic National Park comes from people living in Japan, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Ten cruises brought to the National Park 1,079 tourists between June and August. Most of them were aged between 51 and 70, and 22 tourists were between 71 and 90.

"Usually, we register fewer elderly visitors," the press service quoted the National Park’s Director Alexander Kirilov as saying. During the cruise routes across the Park’s territory, tourists met polar bears 53 times.

More than 6,500 tourists visited the Russian Arctic between 2012 and 2018. The park was organized in 2009, and began working from summer, 2011, the director said. "Our statistics began in 2012, as that year we had the first regular tourist season, organized by the park," he added.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest natural reserve, which takes the area of 8.8 million hectares. In the beginning, the Park included a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island. Later on, in August 2016, the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago’s national reserve became the park’s another part.