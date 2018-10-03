Russia to work on increasing export orders in nuclear power industry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will work on increasing export orders in the nuclear power industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We will consistently work on increasing export orders in the field of nuclear energy and beyond. At the same time, we will maintain the highest environmental and industrial safety requirements," the President said.

Putin noted that Russia is currently building 25 power units of nuclear power plants in 12 countries. There are a total of 36 power units in the Russian portfolio, he added.

The president added that the progressive development of energy industry is a key condition for the dynamic growth of the global economy, improving the quality of life and improving people's well-being.

"Russia is open for cooperation in the field of energy in the interests of global energy security, in the interests of future generations. And we, of course, look forward to an active dialogue and cooperation on all these topics," he said.