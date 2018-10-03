Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: direct threats by leaders of some countries won’t stop Russia’s energy projects

Business & Economy
October 03, 13:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The spokesman said that Russia's energy industry is 'the most competitive in the entire world'

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is fulfilling its energy projects despite unfair competition in the international arena and direct threats coming from some foreign leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Our energy is the most competitive in the entire world. Like our country in general, it is facing the manifestations of unfair competition and presidents of other countries are directly threatening our energy projects, but despite this, these projects are implemented," Peskov told a ceremony to present awards to the winners of the all-Russian contest MediaTEK.

The awards ceremony was held at the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow. In his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the event, President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is one of the world’s leading energy powers and makes a significant contribution to ensuring global energy security.

"Today our domestic fuel and energy sector is confidently boosting its potential, opening new opportunities for serious investments, broad implementation of modern innovative technologies and fulfilling large-scale infrastructure projects, including with international participation," the Russian leader said.

The international energy effectiveness forum, Russian Energy Week, is held in Moscow’s central exhibition hall Manezh on October 3-6 with the heads of major international energy companies, leading world experts and mass media taking part. TASS is the 2018 Russian Energy Week’s information partner.

