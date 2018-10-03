Japanese business mission eyes prospects for cooperation on Iturup Island

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 3. /TASS/. Japan’s business mission arrived on a one-day visit to the Iturup Island, part of the Southern Kuril Islands, the Economic Development Ministry in the Sakhalin Region told TASS on Wednesday.

Japan’s representatives of businesses, government agencies and self-governing authorities set off on October 2 to the South Kuril Islands to discuss specific joint economic projects with Russia on this territory. On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Kunashir Island. The mission is expected to visit the Iturup and Shikotan Islands by October 5. The delegation consists of 61 people, including interpreters and other technical staff. The group is led by Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa.

"The guests arrived on the Iturup Island. The Japanese will meet with representatives of local authorities in Kurilsk (administrative center of the Kurilsky district) and visit a complex with natural thermal waters and an observation site in the Kitovoye village (2 km from Kurilsk) and go to Reidovo (12 km from Kurilsk)," a spokesman said.

In Reidovo, the delegation will visit a fish processing facility, the Zharkiye Vody balneology complex and the bottom of the Baransky volcano.

South Kuril Islands issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

The two countries have been holding consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. The two countries consider joint economic activities to be an important step towards signing a peace treaty. However, Tokyo and Moscow have different views on ways to implement such projects. Russia believes that it should be done in compliance with Russian laws, while Japan suggests establishing some "special system" for the South Kuril Islands.