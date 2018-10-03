Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese business mission eyes prospects for cooperation on Iturup Island

Business & Economy
October 03, 10:00 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The two countries have been holding consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 3. /TASS/. Japan’s business mission arrived on a one-day visit to the Iturup Island, part of the Southern Kuril Islands, the Economic Development Ministry in the Sakhalin Region told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese premier says he reiterated Japan’s stance on Kurils to Putin

Japan’s representatives of businesses, government agencies and self-governing authorities set off on October 2 to the South Kuril Islands to discuss specific joint economic projects with Russia on this territory. On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Kunashir Island. The mission is expected to visit the Iturup and Shikotan Islands by October 5. The delegation consists of 61 people, including interpreters and other technical staff. The group is led by Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa.

"The guests arrived on the Iturup Island. The Japanese will meet with representatives of local authorities in Kurilsk (administrative center of the Kurilsky district) and visit a complex with natural thermal waters and an observation site in the Kitovoye village (2 km from Kurilsk) and go to Reidovo (12 km from Kurilsk)," a spokesman said.

In Reidovo, the delegation will visit a fish processing facility, the Zharkiye Vody balneology complex and the bottom of the Baransky volcano.

South Kuril Islands issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

The two countries have been holding consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. The two countries consider joint economic activities to be an important step towards signing a peace treaty. However, Tokyo and Moscow have different views on ways to implement such projects. Russia believes that it should be done in compliance with Russian laws, while Japan suggests establishing some "special system" for the South Kuril Islands.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria
2
Death toll from Indonesia’s quake climbs to 1,400
3
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
4
Russian launch service provider reveals cost of Soyuz-2.1 rocket launch
5
EU slaps anti-dumping duties on pipe imports from Russia, Ukraine
6
Russia's Economy Ministry to set up fund for venture projects in social, IT sectors
7
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT