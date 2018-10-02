Company says S. Korean authorities did not specify reasons for Sevastopol ship detention

VLADIVOSTOK, October 2. /TASS/. South Korean authorities did not indicate reasons of Sevastopol vessel detention in Busan port to its owner, the Russian shipping company Gudzon, press service of the company told TASS on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the Russian cargo ship Sevastopol with a crew of 14, all of them being Russian nationals, was banned from leaving the port of Busan, where it called at in mid-August for repairs. The ship’s owner, Russian shipping company Gudzon, was listed among companies falling under the North Korea-linked sanctions imposed by the United States on August 21.

"The Sevastopol vessel was formally freed several hours ago and can now sail within limits of Korea or go abroad to any country. The Korean side did not give any formal explanations for the cause of its detention and release. A scanned copy in Korean without any translation into English or into Russian was initially received from the ship agent of Busan, and then a similar notice about vessel release was received, also in Korean only," the press service said.

The company commended the staff of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and particularly the Consulate General in Busan for professionalism.

"We hope our diplomats will still get a formal note from the government of the Republic of Korea, the point is that the ship owner should clearly understand: what will be the case with its other vessels carrying freight between ports of the Far East and South Korea? Will they have to experience similar delays?" the press service said.