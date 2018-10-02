Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Railways, Mitsubishi, Sojitz may unite to develop terminals in Far East,Baltic Sea

Business & Economy
October 02, 16:51 UTC+3 SOCHI

The sides have signed the relevant memorandum of understanding

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Railways may team up with Japanese companies Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sojitz Corporation to develop the terminal and logistics infrastructure on the Baltic Sea and in the Primorsk territory (Russia’s Far East).

On Tuesday, the companies signed the relevant memorandum of understanding in the framework of the International Transport and Logistics Forum, the TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony.

According to the document, the parties expressed their willingness to look for joint investment opportunities for the development of the terminal and logistics infrastructure.

Russian Railways is one of the world's largest railway companies with large volumes of freight and passenger traffic.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a manufacturing company operating to provide optimal equipment and system solutions in various industries around the world.

Sojitz Corporation is a general trading company operating in various industries around the world and having more than fifty years of experience in transportation projects.

Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
