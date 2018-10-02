Putin can meet with energy ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on October 3

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session ‘Sustainable Energy for a Changing World’ during the Russian Energy Week International Forum. On the sidelines of the forum he will be able to briefly meet with the heads of energy ministries of Iran and Saudi Arabia - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The president’s schedule does not include separate full-length meetings with these ministers," he said. "We have already reported that the president will participate in the plenary meeting of the Russian Energy Week forum, and we do not rule out that such short contacts with ministers on the sidelines of this forum can take place," he added.

According to the website of the forum, Putin and participants of the plenary session will "discuss such issues as: what will the global energy industry be like tomorrow and what priority tasks need to be achieved to ensure reliable energy supplies to the largest macroregions of the planet and each country individually and on this basis to enhance the competitiveness of national economies and improve the quality of life of millions of people. The plenary session participants also plan to identify the most important trends that will determine the overall energy future for all mankind."

The International Forum "Russian Energy Week" will be held in Moscow on October 3-6. The forum will be attended by the heads of major international energy companies, leading world experts, media representatives.