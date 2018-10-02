EU slaps anti-dumping duties on pipe imports from Russia, Ukraine

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) has finally approved and adjusted anti-dumping duties on steel pipes originating in Russia and Ukraine, as reported in the Official Journal of the European Union on Tuesday.

"The EU Council [is] imposing a definite anti-dumping duty on imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes, of iron or steel, originating in Russia and Ukraine," a statement in the Official Journal said.

The duties have been set in the range of 24.1% to 35.8% for various producers in Russia, and from 12.3% to 25.7% for Ukraine. The decision comes into force on the following day after being released, in other words, starting October 3.

Anti-dumping duties on pipes produced in Russia and Ukraine have been in effect since 1997. Depending on market environment and court judgements, they are regularly adjusted or temporarily cancelled.