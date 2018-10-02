Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EU slaps anti-dumping duties on pipe imports from Russia, Ukraine

Business & Economy
October 02, 13:04 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Anti-dumping duties on pipes produced in Russia and Ukraine have been in effect since 1997

© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) has finally approved and adjusted anti-dumping duties on steel pipes originating in Russia and Ukraine, as reported in the Official Journal of the European Union on Tuesday.

Russia initiates WTO dispute over US steel, aluminum duties

"The EU Council [is] imposing a definite anti-dumping duty on imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes, of iron or steel, originating in Russia and Ukraine," a statement in the Official Journal said.

The duties have been set in the range of 24.1% to 35.8% for various producers in Russia, and from 12.3% to 25.7% for Ukraine. The decision comes into force on the following day after being released, in other words, starting October 3.

Anti-dumping duties on pipes produced in Russia and Ukraine have been in effect since 1997. Depending on market environment and court judgements, they are regularly adjusted or temporarily cancelled.

