Japanese business mission sets off on visit to South Kuril Islands

TOKYO, October 2. /TASS/. Japan’s representatives of businesses, government agencies and self-governing authorities set off on Tuesday to the South Kuril Islands to discuss specific joint economic projects with Russia on this territory.

"The delegation departed from the Nemuro port, on the Hokkaido Island, aboard the Etopirika passenger ship, which is used for visa-free exchanges between our countries," the Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS. "Its first stop will be the Kunashir Island."

The mission is expected to visit the Iturup and Shikotan Islands by October 5. The delegation consists of 61 people, including interpreters and other technical staff, the ministry said. The group is led by Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa.

Special focus during the trip will be made on projects in aquaculture and agriculture, tourism, energy and ecology. Among the delegates are staff members of Hokkaido’s administration, and the business is represented by leading Japanese tourist corporations JTB and Hankyu Travel International, and Komai Haltec manufacturing and energy company.

This is the third Japanese business mission to visit the South Kuril Islands. The visit was expected to take place in mid-August as Japanese businessmen were ready to head to the South Kuril Islands aboard a vessel but the trip had to be cancelled due to bad weather conditions. On Monday, the Etopirika passenger ship failed to sail out to sea due to a storm.

South Kuril Islands issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

The two countries have been holding consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. The two countries consider joint economic activities to be an important step towards signing a peace treaty. However, Tokyo and Moscow have different views on ways to implement such projects. Russia believes that it should be done in compliance with Russian laws, while Japan suggests establishing some "special system" for the South Kuril Islands.