Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Old documents on North’s development presented at forum in Norilsk

Business & Economy
October 01, 17:45 UTC+3 TASS
Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, October 1. Archival documents on history of the North’s exploration, never published earlier, were presented at a forum, initiated by the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) in Norilsk (the Krasnoyarsk Region), the project’s Head Yulia Kantor told reporters on Saturday.

Read also
Kara Sea

Russian North Fleet's expedition re-acts voyage of Arctic archipelago explorers

The forum, organized to coincide with the city’s 65th anniversary, was devoted to the North as a phenomenon, which unites culture and space. The event featured reports by experts in history, literature, geography and economy from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Vyborg and Norilsk.

"[A report] about the interesting story of the Kola Peninsula’s exploration was based on absolutely unknown, I would say, sensational documents," she said. "An expert from Vyborg found those archival documents, which had never been published, about the 1920-1930s."

A local historian Stanislav Stryuchkov told the audience about construction projects in Norilsk, which had not been implemented.

The oldest literature and public-political magazine Zvezda (Star) presented its special edition, devoted to Norilsk’s 65th birthday. The copies will be distributed between the city’s educational and culture institutions.

The forum, dubbed We Read North, worked in Norilsk on September 28-29. It was initiated by Nornickel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Kremlin stays mum on comments by Blair-era MI6 chief ‘regretting helping Putin win power’
3
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
4
Russia urges UK to present Skripal instead of publishing ‘fake news’ about suspects
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister
7
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT