Old documents on North’s development presented at forum in Norilsk

TASS, October 1. Archival documents on history of the North’s exploration, never published earlier, were presented at a forum, initiated by the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) in Norilsk (the Krasnoyarsk Region), the project’s Head Yulia Kantor told reporters on Saturday.

The forum, organized to coincide with the city’s 65th anniversary, was devoted to the North as a phenomenon, which unites culture and space. The event featured reports by experts in history, literature, geography and economy from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Vyborg and Norilsk.

"[A report] about the interesting story of the Kola Peninsula’s exploration was based on absolutely unknown, I would say, sensational documents," she said. "An expert from Vyborg found those archival documents, which had never been published, about the 1920-1930s."

A local historian Stanislav Stryuchkov told the audience about construction projects in Norilsk, which had not been implemented.

The oldest literature and public-political magazine Zvezda (Star) presented its special edition, devoted to Norilsk’s 65th birthday. The copies will be distributed between the city’s educational and culture institutions.

The forum, dubbed We Read North, worked in Norilsk on September 28-29. It was initiated by Nornickel.