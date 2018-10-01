Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mitsubishi to recall 144,856 Outlanders, ASX in Russia due to problems with parking brakes

Business & Economy
October 01, 17:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The recall will cover the automobiles sold between 2007 and 2009

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. OOO MMC Rus, a Russian dealer of Mitsubishi, will recall 144,856 Outlander PHEV, Outlander and ASX crossovers in Russia due to problems with parking breaks, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Monday.

The recall will cover automobiles sold from January 2007 to September 2009, the regulator says.

"A potential impairment of parking break operation is the reason of recall," Rosstandart reports.

Rear brake calipers will be replaced in mentioned vehicles. All repair work will be carried out free of charge for their owners.

