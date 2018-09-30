Russian Politics & Diplomacy
MegaFon majority stakeholder says company may be back on Western exchange

September 30, 18:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

When asked if the company could be back on a Western exchange, Alisher Usmanov said "Of course, it is not ruled out"

CEO of USM holding Alisher Usmanov

© Mikhail Djaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. MegaFon, a Russian leading telecom operator, may be back on a foreign stock exchange some time in future, Alisher Usmanov, CEO of USM holding (MegaFon’s majority shareholder), said on Sunday.

"It is a normal exchange situation: a company buys, then, with time <…> the market volatility can be like this in the West," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on MegaFon’s delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

When asked if the company could be back on a Western exchange, he said "Of course, it is not ruled out".

On July 15, MegaFon’s board of directors approves the decision on the delisting from the London Stock Exchange. According to Usmanov, the move stems from the company’s new digital strategy that requires more investments and from decreasing activities of Western investors.

