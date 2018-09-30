Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Norwegian delegation interested in Crimean business projects - MP

Business & Economy
September 30, 13:44 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Visitors are interested in the opportunities of the free economic zone, which was created in the Crimean Republic and Sevastopol, one of organizers of the visit Yuri Gempel said

SIMFEROPOL, September 30. /TASS/. A delegation of Norwegian public activists and community leaders, which arrived in Crimea on Sunday, is interested in the region’s infrastructure and business projects, including those involving foreign partners, one of organizers of the visit and Crimean parliament MP Yuri Gempel, said.

The delegation from Norway, which is visiting Crimea on September 30-October 6, is expected to study the social and political situation in the region and meet with local officials.

"They are interested in the opportunities of the free economic zone, which was created in the Crimean Republic and Sevastopol. I gave them several successful examples, which are implemented by entrepreneurs from Germany and Turkey in tourism. They showed real interest in this," said Gempel, who heads the Crimean parliament's committee on international relations,

According to the lawmaker, the Norwegian delegation was also interested in a new terminal of the Simferopol airport and the Tavrida federal highway currently under construction, which will link Kerch and Sevastopol.

The delegation includes Professor Mons Lie, a member of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) organization, actress Ane Hoel, Oslo University Professor Emeritus Tore Schweder and other delegates.

The Norwegian delegation is scheduled to visit landmarks of Crimea’s southern coast and meet with Chairman of the Crimean State Council Vladimir Konstantinov, lawmakers and community leaders.

