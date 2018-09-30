Measures to support Russia’s car industry due by late October — deputy premier

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. A consolidated decision on support of the Russian car industry will be ready by late October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said after a meeting with Russian carmakers on Saturday.

"We agreed that by the third decade of October we will try to make a consolidated decision regarding the car industry. In fact, one can say that today a self-adjusting organization that creates rules of the game on the market has come into existence," he said.

The deputy premier described his meeting with carmakers as "constructive and necessary."

"We have discussed all carmakers’ concerns, related to the state support of the car industry, support for production of cars competitive at foreign markets, and have made the necessary organizational decisions," he said.

Kozak said that opinions on types and mechanisms of state support to the industry differ in the Russian government.

"It is extremely important to prevent the state, its measures and mechanisms of support, from becoming an instrument of unfair competition," the deputy premier added.