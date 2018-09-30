Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Measures to support Russia’s car industry due by late October — deputy premier

Business & Economy
September 30, 4:20 UTC+3 SOCHI

The deputy premier described his Saturday meeting with Russian carmakers as "constructive and necessary"

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. A consolidated decision on support of the Russian car industry will be ready by late October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said after a meeting with Russian carmakers on Saturday.

"We agreed that by the third decade of October we will try to make a consolidated decision regarding the car industry. In fact, one can say that today a self-adjusting organization that creates rules of the game on the market has come into existence," he said.

The deputy premier described his meeting with carmakers as "constructive and necessary."

"We have discussed all carmakers’ concerns, related to the state support of the car industry, support for production of cars competitive at foreign markets, and have made the necessary organizational decisions," he said.

Kozak said that opinions on types and mechanisms of state support to the industry differ in the Russian government.

"It is extremely important to prevent the state, its measures and mechanisms of support, from becoming an instrument of unfair competition," the deputy premier added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia’s president set to discuss Kosovo with Putin, ask for help
2
Russia may create own Formula 1 racecar within decade — deputy premier
3
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
4
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
5
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
6
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
7
Russian missile frigate holds live-fire drills in Black Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT