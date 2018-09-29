Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sanctions threat motivates banks to bring more euro than dollars, VEB deputy CEO says

Business & Economy
September 29, 18:01 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Central Bank released the data earlier, saying that Russian banks brought €2.1 bln in cash in July, the highest amount since 2014

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The threat of new sanctions motivates banks to bring more euro than dollars to the country, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Economist of Russia’s VEB development bank Andrei Klepach told TASS on Saturday.

"First, they (banks) have already brought great dollar amounts. Second, the threat of sanctions exists, though I hope that the US will not assume last resort measures. In this environment, a natural and simplest step is to transfer from payments in dollars to payments in euro," he said.

The Central Bank released the data earlier, saying that Russian banks brought €2.1 bln in cash in July, the highest amount since 2014.

