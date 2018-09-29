Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian parliament speaker submits draft budget to Duma’s relevant committee

Business & Economy
September 29, 12:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The relevant committee starts its work today," Vyacheslav Volodin added

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin sent the draft federal budget for 2019 and the planned period of 2020-2021 submitted by the government to the Duma’s relevant committee on budget and taxes on Saturday.

"The government submitted the draft federal budget for 2019 and the planned period of 2020-2021 to the State Duma today," he told journalists. "The relevant committee starts its work today so that we could consider it on Monday, October 1, at the Council of the State Duma and after taking a decision submit the draft budget to the regions and the State Duma’s committees," Volodin added.

