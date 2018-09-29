Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Draft federal budget for 2019-2021 submitted to Russia’s lower house of parliament

Business & Economy
September 29, 12:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Federal budget revenue is planned at 19.969 trillion rubles ($303 bln) in 2019, 20.219 trillion rubles ($307 bln) in 2020, and 20.978 trillion rubles ($319 bln) in 2021

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The draft federal budget for 2019 and the planned period of 2020-2021 has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) in print, TASS correspondent reports.

Federal budget revenue is planned at 19.969 trillion rubles ($303 bln) in 2019, 20.219 trillion rubles ($307 bln) in 2020, and 20.978 trillion rubles ($319 bln) in 2021, according to the document.

Budget spending will amount to 18.037 trillion rubles ($274 bln) in 2019, 18.994 trillion rubles ($289 bln) in 2020, and 20.026 trillion rubles ($304 bln) in 2021.

The surplus of Russia’s federal budget will be 1.932 trillion rubles ($29.4 bln) in 2019, 1.22 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) in 2020, and 0.95 trillion rubles ($14 bln) in 2021.

A special meeting of the Duma’s Council on the draft budget is expected on October 1.

The lower house plans to consider the draft federal budget and related bills in the first reading on October 24, in the second reading on November 14 and in the third reading on November 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
2
Three people wounded in party congress explosion in Donetsk
3
Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov
4
Russian Defense Ministry says US creates security threat with its armaments in Europe
5
Kremlin: ‘impossible’ to discuss suspects in Skripal case with mass media
6
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
7
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT