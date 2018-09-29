Draft federal budget for 2019-2021 submitted to Russia’s lower house of parliament

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The draft federal budget for 2019 and the planned period of 2020-2021 has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) in print, TASS correspondent reports.

Federal budget revenue is planned at 19.969 trillion rubles ($303 bln) in 2019, 20.219 trillion rubles ($307 bln) in 2020, and 20.978 trillion rubles ($319 bln) in 2021, according to the document.

Budget spending will amount to 18.037 trillion rubles ($274 bln) in 2019, 18.994 trillion rubles ($289 bln) in 2020, and 20.026 trillion rubles ($304 bln) in 2021.

The surplus of Russia’s federal budget will be 1.932 trillion rubles ($29.4 bln) in 2019, 1.22 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) in 2020, and 0.95 trillion rubles ($14 bln) in 2021.

A special meeting of the Duma’s Council on the draft budget is expected on October 1.

The lower house plans to consider the draft federal budget and related bills in the first reading on October 24, in the second reading on November 14 and in the third reading on November 20.